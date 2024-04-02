Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Unitil by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unitil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Unitil by 2,011.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Unitil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 60.28%.

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

