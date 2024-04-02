Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,458 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.