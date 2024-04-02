Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,664 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

