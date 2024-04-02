AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

