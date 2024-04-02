AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

