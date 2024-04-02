Avalon Capital Management Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avalon Capital Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.6% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Apple by 6.7% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $159.78 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

