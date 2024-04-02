Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Lessened by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Baxter International by 467.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after buying an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $54,127,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

BAX stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

