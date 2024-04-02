Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Better Home & Finance Stock Up 28.9 %
Better Home & Finance stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Better Home & Finance has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
