Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

NYSE:BIO opened at $338.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $494.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

