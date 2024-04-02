BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

