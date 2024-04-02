Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.92. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

