Blue Trust Inc. Buys 34 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,357,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

View Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $427.01 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.75 and a 52 week high of $429.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.