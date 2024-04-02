Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,634 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last ninety days.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.