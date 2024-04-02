Blue Trust Inc. Has $161,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

