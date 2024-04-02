Blue Trust Inc. Has $174,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.