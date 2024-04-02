Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $778.63 and a 200 day moving average of $578.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

