Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

