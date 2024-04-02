Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2,502.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.48%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

