Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $103.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

