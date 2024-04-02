Blue Trust Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

