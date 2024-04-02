BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 6162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.