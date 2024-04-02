Brave Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.92.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

