Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

