Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.13 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
