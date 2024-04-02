Caprock Group LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

