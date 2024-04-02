Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $278,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.
Baidu Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
