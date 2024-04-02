Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $778.63 and its 200 day moving average is $578.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

