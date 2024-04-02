Caprock Group LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 237.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 393,881 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Yum China by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.7% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

