Caprock Group LLC Has $325,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.