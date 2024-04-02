Caprock Group LLC Has $358,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $103.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

