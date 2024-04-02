Caprock Group LLC Invests $267,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,707 shares of company stock worth $24,621,127. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

