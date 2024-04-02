Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after acquiring an additional 164,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,333,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 120,803 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,783 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

