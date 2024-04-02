Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

