Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

