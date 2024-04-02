Caprock Group LLC Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

