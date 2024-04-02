Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,643,000 after buying an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CPB opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

