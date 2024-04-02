Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.71.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

