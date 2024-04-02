Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

