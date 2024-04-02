Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353,035 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

