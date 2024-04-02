Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.