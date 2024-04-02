CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $253.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $259.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.47.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

