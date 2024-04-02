Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.38 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

