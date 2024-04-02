Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.