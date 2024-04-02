Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.