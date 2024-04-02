Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $248.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

