Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 651 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

