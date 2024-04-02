Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS BSEP opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.