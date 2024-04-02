Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,463 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF- October has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

