Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $319.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.43 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.