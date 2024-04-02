Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

